Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Takes Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. 53,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,311. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.