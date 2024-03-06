International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,913,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 310.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,032 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 973,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

