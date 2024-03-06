Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Decreases By 7.5%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Hershey by 396.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Hershey by 235.3% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 6.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.73. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

