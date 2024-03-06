Krensavage Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,346 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 15.2% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $41,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,137,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.22. The stock had a trading volume of 335,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.10 and its 200 day moving average is $246.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.03. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.35 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

