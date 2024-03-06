Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) is Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,066 shares during the quarter. Embecta comprises about 6.5% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 1,254.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 187.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 200.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at $732,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMBC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,468. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

