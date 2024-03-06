Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 124.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 416,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,338,000 after acquiring an additional 230,600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 186,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 626,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 82.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.23.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

