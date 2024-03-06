Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 60.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.88. 1,719,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,336. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.76. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

