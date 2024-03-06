Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1,435.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,596 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 22,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 309,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 24.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 229.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

