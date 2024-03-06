Earnest Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 20,327.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.