Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,938. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.61. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

