NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lifted by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 696.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

NKE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.84. 4,471,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,389,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

