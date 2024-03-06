Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Increases By 10.8%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 578,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

GGN stock remained flat at $3.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 214,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,043. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.