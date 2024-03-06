Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,057. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
