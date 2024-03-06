Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,415 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.01. 4,033,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,047,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

