Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,212,000 after acquiring an additional 463,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 906,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,096. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.