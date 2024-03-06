Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ETN opened at $291.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.63. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $298.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 42.89%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

