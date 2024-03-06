Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of HVT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

