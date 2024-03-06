Hooker Furnishings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Hooker Furnishings stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 138.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 459,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 28.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after buying an additional 155,186 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 334,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 126,532 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

