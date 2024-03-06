Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 9.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $2.80 to $2.90. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 19,719,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 49,942,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after buying an additional 283,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $97,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

