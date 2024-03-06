L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Purchases 354,000 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm bought 354,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.82 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$998,634.00 ($648,463.64).
Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 2nd, Raphael Lamm sold 515,485 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.90 ($1.88), for a total value of A$1,493,875.53 ($970,049.05).
