Contrasting Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.38 million 28.49 -$15.45 million ($1.67) -1.04 Revolution Medicines $11.58 million 429.22 -$436.37 million ($3.77) -8.01

Analyst Recommendations

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 0 9 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.42%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.39%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -2,037.29% -1,706.53% -418.15% Revolution Medicines -1,003.36% -38.39% -33.61%

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company's RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI), RMC-6291 (RASG12C), and RMC-9805 (RASG12D) are in clinical development. Its additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in its pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), which are in IND-enabling development, and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

