Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Wajax Price Performance

WJX stock traded up C$0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$21.63 and a twelve month high of C$34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WJX shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

