John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Price Performance
HTY opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $5.41.
About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund
