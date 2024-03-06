PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 77,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 76,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

