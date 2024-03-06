Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,800.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,800.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 67.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

