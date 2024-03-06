MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Update

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

MarineMax Price Performance

HZO stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. 43,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $699.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MarineMax

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 29.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.