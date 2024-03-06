Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,620,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 27,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of HPE traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.44. 27,948,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,950,255. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

