Kosmos Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KOS)

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 207.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 268.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,535,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

