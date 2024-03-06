Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,870,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 701,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of UBER opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.