Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $261.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.94. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $275.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

