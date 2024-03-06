Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.