Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.14. 1,120,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,821,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.