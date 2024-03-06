Legal & General Group Plc Sells 28,082 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,082 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.63% of Roper Technologies worth $327,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,601.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 116,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 69.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

ROP opened at $537.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

