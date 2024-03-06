Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CDRE traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 292,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.34. Cadre has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadre news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $310,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,883,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,131,645.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cadre by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadre by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadre by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

