Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,507 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $23,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after buying an additional 342,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.25. 155,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $127.88.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

