Processa Pharmaceuticals’ (PCSA) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.53. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.

In related news, insider David Young purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,498.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George K. Ng purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Young purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,498.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,500 shares of company stock worth $105,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

