Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Scotiabank

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $609.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.09. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

