Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 167.56% from the company’s previous close.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 171,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,987,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,392,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,450,000 shares of company stock worth $3,063,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

