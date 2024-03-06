Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 167.56% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 171,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.17.
In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,987,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,392,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,450,000 shares of company stock worth $3,063,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
