Roth Mkm Trims Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Target Price to $3.50

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Broadwind

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 82,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadwind by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadwind by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.