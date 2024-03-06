Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 428.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 610,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market cap of $341.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $5,105,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,357,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,608 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,530,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,136 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $4,417,000. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $6,709,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

