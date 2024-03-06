Schroder Investment Management Group Has $142.69 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.35% of MSCI worth $142,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

