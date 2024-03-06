CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $425.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $332.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $50.39 on Wednesday, reaching $347.95. 8,345,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5,781.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

