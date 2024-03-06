Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 91,760 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $125,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 801,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,106,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.