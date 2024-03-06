Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordstrom updated its FY25 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,672. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 970.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 496,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

