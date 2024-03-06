Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nordstrom updated its FY25 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

NYSE:JWN opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 70.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $15,104,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

