GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research now has a $75.00 price target on the stock. 1,629,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 2,806,915 shares.The stock last traded at $62.51 and had previously closed at $58.84.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,222,000 after purchasing an additional 422,080 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

