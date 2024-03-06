Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Gartner worth $100,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,183,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $464.95 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $474.64. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

