Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 27,635 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,635 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Citigroup worth $89,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 206.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 38,488 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 100.0% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 15.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 555,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,922 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,264,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Shares of C traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.09. 3,582,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,664,596. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

