Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $151,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $42.43 on Wednesday, hitting $1,385.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,527. The firm has a market cap of $641.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,204.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,015.91. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.