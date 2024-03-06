Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,578,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 299.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.29. The stock had a trading volume of 79,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $357.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

